Award-Winning Director Joins Film Society's Next Virtual Lobby Discussion

At 7 pm on Thursday, Dec 9, the Kalamazoo Film Society will present a Virtual Lobby Discussion with a featured guest: director Dana Reilly, whose short film Ms. Diva Trucker won first prize at the 2021 PBS Short Film Festival.

An interview with Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini.

Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini, president and vice-president of the Kalamazoo Film Society, joined Cara Lieurance to invite listeners to the Virtual Lobby Discussion and to preview the four films currently showing at Celebration Cinema in partnership with the KFS: Wolf, Julia, The French Dispatch, and Belfast.