 Award-Winning Director Joins Film Society's Next Virtual Lobby Discussion | WMUK

Award-Winning Director Joins Film Society's Next Virtual Lobby Discussion

By 34 minutes ago

Trucker and vlogger Tamara Block is the subject of an award-winning PBS short by Dana Reilly.
Credit Dana Reilly / PBS

At 7 pm on Thursday, Dec 9, the Kalamazoo Film Society will present a Virtual Lobby Discussion with a featured guest: director Dana Reilly, whose short film Ms. Diva Trucker won first prize at the 2021 PBS Short Film Festival.


Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini, president and vice-president of the Kalamazoo Film Society, joined Cara Lieurance to invite listeners to the Virtual Lobby Discussion and to preview the four films currently showing at Celebration Cinema in partnership with the KFS: Wolf, Julia, The French Dispatch, and Belfast.

Tags: 
Let's Hear It
local music
kalamazoo film society
dhera strauss
Madeline Cimini

Related Content

Nicolas Cage's 'Pig' Performance Prompts A Virtual Lobby Discussion

By Sep 28, 2021
Neon Studios neonrated.com

The Kalamazoo Film Society's Virtual Lobby Discussion at 7 pm Thursday, Sep 30 will focus on Pig, a 2021 film by first-time director Michael Sarnoski and starring Nicholas Cage. 


See The Odd Rock Opera 'Annette'; Vent In Virtual Lobby Discussion

By Aug 24, 2021
Amazon Studios

Now streaming on Amazon Prime, Annette has been called "the weirdest movie of the year": an experimental rock opera with music and story by Sparks, a California pop/rock duo of brothers Ron and Russell Mael. Starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, it is directed by French helmer Leos Carax. Could it be the next Rocky Horror Picture Show?