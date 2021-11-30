 Bach Festival Holiday Shows To Include New Premieres Alongside Old Carols | WMUK

Bach Festival Holiday Shows To Include New Premieres Alongside Old Carols

By 55 minutes ago

Credit Gerd Altmann. Public Domain image.

Chris Ludwa, the artistic director of the Kalamazoo Bach Festival, feels grateful to bring the Bach Festival Chorus and a live audience back together again after COVID--19 restrictions turned the 2020 concert into a virtual celebration.  On Sunday, Dec 5, Bach Festival Holiday concerts will be performed to a 75% capacity hall at 2 and 4 pm in Kalamazoo College's festively decorated Stetson Chapel. It will also be offered as a livestream.


Ludwa previews several highlights from the program with Cara Lieurance. Along with classic works like Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" and choruses from the Bach Cantata Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben, BWV 147, he shares details on two new works which will receive their world premieres on Dec 5. 

