Battle Creek Symphony Holiday Extravaganza One of Season's Most Varied

The advanced fusion-jazz-funk of Minor Element, the sublime soprano Diane Penning, and a young school-aged aspiring conductor are all part of the Battle Creek Symphony's Holiday Extravaganza, as envisioned by music director Anne Harrigan. She tells Cara Lieurance about the music and the special guests.


