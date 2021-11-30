Battle Creek Symphony Holiday Extravaganza One of Season’s Most Varied

Minor Element is a band with long, expressive, groove-centered instrumentals that free the mind to focus on small details or enjoy the overall feeling. Their music puts a range of emotions on display, often in the same piece, which co-founder Brandon Fitzpatrick considers to be vital to self-expression. Returning to the stage after a year's absence during the pandemic, the band will perform live at 7 pm on Saturday, June 19 in a livestreamed Juneteenth celebration, presented by The Gilmore. Free tickets are available at www.thegilmore.org.

An interview with Brandon Fitzpatrick, co-founder of Minor Element.