Behind The Stories In Encore's January Issue With Marie Lee

Every month, editor Marie Lee joins Cara Lieurance to talk about how the Southwest Michigan stories in the newest issue of Encore Magazine came together.

An interview with Marie Lee, editor of Encore Magazine.

They begin by discussing a profile Lee herself wrote about Victor Ledbetter, the newly-elected Portage city commissioner and director of KVCC's Law Enforcement Training Program. A Black American, he believes diversity training can make a big difference in bringing communities together.

This month's cover story describes the years of work and cooperation that went into turning the financially-straightened First Baptist Church of Kalamazoo into a new center for non-profits, entrepreneurs, and artists. It's called the Kalamazoo Non-Profit Advocacy Coalition (KNAC).

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.