 Behind The Stories In Encore's January Issue With Marie Lee | WMUK

Behind The Stories In Encore's January Issue With Marie Lee

By

Part of the First Baptist Church is now a dance studio, as seen in the January issue of Encore Magazine.
Credit Brian K. Powers, courtesy of Encore Magazine

Every month, editor Marie Lee joins Cara Lieurance to talk about how the Southwest Michigan stories in the newest issue of Encore Magazine came together. 


They begin by discussing a profile Lee herself wrote about Victor Ledbetter, the newly-elected Portage city commissioner and director of KVCC's Law Enforcement Training Program. A Black American, he believes diversity training can make a big difference in bringing communities together.

This month's cover story describes the years of  work and cooperation that went into turning the financially-straightened First Baptist Church of Kalamazoo into a new center for non-profits, entrepreneurs, and artists. It's called the Kalamazoo Non-Profit Advocacy Coalition (KNAC).

