Bicycling, Summer Camp, And Hammocking Make For An Active Issue Of Encore

Encore Magazine editor Marie Lee enjoyed putting together an all-things-summer issue, from her own profile of Jamie Jannusch, Camp Director of Pretty Lake Camp, to editing an article on the rise of hammocking brought to her attention by Encore intern Maggie Drew, a journalism student at Western Michigan University.

Regular contributor John Liberty discovered yet another craft-beverage destination in Gull Lake Distilling Co. The most research went into Mark Wedel's comprehensive write-up of the state of bicycling in Kalamazoo: how to participate, what kinds of riders there are, and how groups are working to connect trails and make the roads safer for all.

