Birdwatching Class Goes Online

People who'd like to get into birdwatching have a chance to hear from experts in September.

WMUK's Andy Robins talks about the KBS Field Ornithology Class with Bird Sanctuary Manager Lisa Duke

The Kellogg Bird Sanctuary near Gull Lake will offer its 13th annual Field Ornithology class beginning September 14th. But, because of COVID-19, Sanctuary Manager Lisa Duke says it will be online only this time.

"What we like to focus on during this course is bird identification tips and tricks so people can improve their skills throughout the five-week course. We meet every other week."

Duke says taking the birdwatching class online offers new opportunities as well as challenges.

"This time around, we're excited to reach people farther than our local area. And we're going to encourage to go out and explore the areas in their own backyards and in their own local communities."

With more people sticking close to home because of COVID-19, some are looking for safe things to do outdoors. And Duke says birdwatching is one option.

"Birding is a lot of fun. You don't need a lot to do it, you just need your eyes, your ears, and maybe a book and you have a great hobby. And a lot of people have been searching for things to do outside in nature, so this is a great thing to do."

And Duke says there's no shortage of birds to look out for.

"A good birding year for someone, if they're really hunting and looking - you can get to about 200 birds in Michigan."

The Kellogg Bird Sanctuary's Field Ornithology Course will be offered on Zoom on September 14 and 28, October 12 and 26, and November 9. It costs $55 for Sanctuary members and $65 for non-members. Pre-registration is required by September 9.