Bronson Says Workers Must Get Vaccinated

Bronson Healthcare says it is requiring all workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by December.

Bronson says that will apply to medical staff, other employees, contracted workers, students, volunteers and others who interact with patients. The requirement does not apply to patients and visitors.

Bronson says over 76% of its employees are vaccinated. However, they say that’s not enough to provide necessary protection against COVID. All Bronson employees must be fully vaccinated by December first.

Ascension Borgess announced during the summer that all of its employees have to be fully vaccinated by November 12th.