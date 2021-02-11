Buddy Hannah: 'Do the Right Thing & Help People'

Buddy Hannah, who’s highly active in the Kalamazoo arts world and greater community, was born in Miami. By age 10, he found himself living on a farm in Georgia with his grandparents. He recalls his small town had a historic structure in the middle of the road called a slave market, where enslaved persons were once bought and sold. He says it’s still there.

“Every day on my way to school, we had to pass by that slave market,” Hannah said in an interview that aired Tuesday on WMUK 102.1 FM, as part of a monthlong series highlighting local citizens making a difference.

Hannah, a tireless youth advocate who is an actor, director, playwright and poet of six published books, is an Irving S. Gilmore Community Medal of Arts recipient.

While Hannah says incidences like having to daily see a slave market and being forced to enter the local store through the rear and more were commonplace during his youth in the segregated South, no one ever threatened to harm him. But there was a consequence for having lived in a racially divided society: Hannah attended segregated schools since he was in kindergarten, so it was not until he was an adult in college that he shared a class with a white person, for the first time.

It happened when he moved to Kalamazoo and attended Kalamazoo Valley Community College. Interestingly enough, he was paying for his education through the G.I. Bill because he had served his country in Vietnam, for which he earned silver and bronze stars medals.

“That was the first time I had been in a classroom with white students,” Hannah said.

Hannah also holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Western Michigan University. He has parlayed his life experiences into a mission to help others at every turn he can, most especially youth.

In the interview, WMUK’s Earlene McMichael asked Hannah to summarize his life’s work in a sentence. He shares many thoughts.

“Always try to do some positive things. People will know whether you’re a good person of good character or not. Just try to do the right thing and help people.”