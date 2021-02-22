The Business Comes to WMUK March 7th

The Business is coming to WMUK. Public radio's show about the business of show business is hosted by Kim Masters, Editor at Large for The Hollywood Reporter. A former Hollywood correspondent for NPR, she is the author of The Keys to the Kingdom: The Rise of Michael Eisner and the Fall of Everybody Else.

Hear The Business Sunday nights at 7:30 beginning March 7th on 102.1 FM. All Ears Theatre which has aired at 7:30 Sunday nights is currently on pause and not producing new programs due to the pandemic.