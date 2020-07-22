Carl Doubleday On Canceling Milwood Series, Lost Friends

First United Milwood Church, Kalamazoo.

Carl Doubleday is an organist and organizer of the Milwood Series, held at Milwood United Methodist Church of Kalamazoo. He's also known to many generations of students who attended the Western Michigan University School of Music, where he retired as associate director in 2010 after four decades. 

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Doubleday shares the latest news on the Milwood Series, saying that their committee recently decided to cancel the remaining concerts in the 33rd season. He hopes they can reschedule the artists in the new year, including an introductory recital featuring violinist David Lisker, the new professor of violin at Western Michigan University.  Doubleday can remember only two other cancelled events, both snow-related,  in over 3 decades of presenting the series. 

Doubleday also shares memories of two friends from the WMU School of Music who recently passed away: 90 year-old Shirley Suddendorf, wife of former Director of Bands Richard Suddendorf, and Robert Spradling, 72, Director of Bands from 1993-2013. 

Carl Doubleday
robert spradling
shirley suddendorf
Milwood Series

