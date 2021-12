The Blendings Vocal Ensemble will present its holiday concert, "Love & Joy Come To You" at 7:30 pm Wednesday, Dec 8 at First Baptist Church. Director Hal Hobson-Morse previewed the concert with Cara Lieurance.

An interview with Hal Hobson-Morse.

Hobson-Morse shared highlights from the program, and talked about the group's history and how it embraced the challenge of presenting a concert during an ongoing pandemic.