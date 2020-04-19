Charting The History Of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. But the state is already documenting the history of the crisis in Michigan.

WMUK's Andy Robins speaks with Tobi Voigt, the community engagement director at the Michigan History Center in Lansing

Tobi Voigt at the Michigan History Center in Lansing says it's a three-phase project. She says the Center wants people to contribute stories, photos, documents, and objects they feel comfortable sharing - now or later.

"Some people may not feel comfortable sharing their experiences. It might be too raw. A lot of times, some of the best materials to talk an event happen after the event is over and people have had time to reflect on their experiences."

Voigt says the Michigan History Center is already collecting photos and documents online. Later on, she says it expects to get a lot of donated face masks.

"But we're encouraging people to think broader. Is there something in your home? Was there a puzzle that you had in the basement that became a source of comfort for you? Does that represent what your experience was?"

Voigt says donations of physical objects will have to wait for the project's third phase when the pandemic is over. She says the Center's webpage is open for digital contributions of images and documents right now.

"And that website platform allows people to submit their stuff and we review it and we put it on a gallery. So, the general public can also go and see what other people are submitting and experiencing right here in real time."

Voigt charting the history of the current pandemic as it happens through the lives of the people experiencing it is important because the state didn't do that during the 1918 influenza pandemic.

"We don't have very much. We're the repository for state government records, so of course we have the government records. But we didn't have anything that told us what the people of Michigan were feeling and thinking during that influenza epidemic."

The Michigan History Center is also accepting promises of future donations to the project once it can accept physical objects. Voigt says all of the material will be kept in perpetuity for the benefit of future generations.