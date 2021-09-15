 Chili Pepper Songwriting Club To Host First Songwriter's Night Since 2020 | WMUK

Chili Pepper Songwriting Club To Host First Songwriter's Night Since 2020

By 8 minutes ago

Rene Meave, performing one of his own songs at the 2021 Fretboard Festival.
Credit Kalamazoo Fretboard Festival/Kalamazoo Valley Museum

At 6 pm on Sunday, September 19, the first of up to 12 aspiring songwriters will take the stage at Liquid Note Brewing in Otsego to play up to three original songs in a round of 4 songwriters per hour between 6 - 9 pm. 


Rene Meave is one of the founders of the Chili Pepper Songwriting Club.   Modeled on Nashville's songwriter's nights, Meave tells Cara Lieurance that the club offers these public shows as a way to help participants hone skills, gain experience, and establish themselves as regional performers and beyond. He singles out Dani Jamerson and Frankie Ballard as songwriters who took part in club events and pursued successful music careers.

The pandemic shut down both the Songwriter's Nights and its long-time venue, the M-89 Bar & Grill. The club also suffered the loss of longtime member Guillermo Martinez among others, but it was clear there was still a need for people who love to "put together melody and lyric" to continue the work, says Meave. He himself is working on an album that will be released around December.

Tags: 
rene meave
chili peppers songwriting club
Liquid Note Brewery
Let's Hear It
local music

Related Content

Former Farmworker Rene Meave Brings Southwest Michigan Songwriters Together

By Feb 19, 2016
Courtesy Rene Meave

If you head to the lounge at Firekeepers Casino in Battle Creek on any weekend night, and you might find a man performing there. He’ll have a mustache, maybe a cowboy hat. And he’ll be strumming away at a guitar. Rene Meave croons away here, singing original songs of heartache and loss. He's put those songs into a new album, Riding Mustangs.


Otsego Club Helps Budding Songwriters

By Greyson Steele Feb 15, 2018
Lyn Sawyer

If you happen to walk into the M-89 Bar & Grill in Otsego on the third Sunday of the month, don’t expect to hear your favorite cover band. For ten years, the Chili Pepper Songwriting Club has made sure that this night is about original songwriters.