Soltré, a bluegrass-Celtic-Americana band based in South Bend, IN, will appear at the Oshtemo Grange Hall at 3:30 pm Sunday, Dec 12 in a concert hosted by Contra Dancing in Kalamazoo. Cara Lieurance spoke with Jan Symons for more about the event, and how the pandemic has affected this community of social dancers.

