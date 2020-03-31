Coronavirus Tests Still In Short Supply

Like most places around the country, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties still don't have enough ability to test people for the corona virus. That means the tests that are available go to certain people.

WMUK's Andy Robins speaks with Dr. William Nettleton, the chief medical officer for Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties

Dr. William Nettleton is the chief medical officer for the health departments in both counties. He says the area does not have enough supplies and lab capacity to handle everyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 test result is really meant at this to time in inform decisions made by doctors and public health professionals on who to isolate, who to quarantine, and who to monitor for symptoms."

Nettleton says a lack of three critical things is causing the test shortage.

"There's not enough laboratory supplies. There's not enough personal protective equipment. And also we need more laboratories able to perform the test."

Nettleton says efforts are being made to expand testing for the coronavirus. But he admits that will take time.

"In the short-term, there are slow changes being made. I know our local health systems are working hard on developing their ability to test and use outside laboratories, including the State of Michigan. But it remains slow going."

Nettleton says health care professionals, first-responders, and hospital patients are the top priorities when COVID-19 tests are done. Abbott Laboratories recently announced that it had developed a much faster test for the disease. Nettleton says it remains to be seen what effect that will have.

"The key issue would be the ability to have health care professionals collect the specimen, and having the appropriate labotatory supplies and the equipment to actually perform the test. So, I hope so, but I just don't know."