 County Leaves SW Michigan First | WMUK

County Leaves SW Michigan First

By John McNeill 3 minutes ago

A 2016 file photo of the Kalamazoo County Administration Building
Credit Andy Robins / WMUK

Kalamazoo County commissioners have voted to suspend payments to Southwest Michigan First.

That's even though former State House speaker Lee Chatfield has resigned as CEO of the regional economic development agency after only two weeks on the job. He came under fire for his opposition to adding protections for LGBTQ people to Michigan's Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

The County cut $75,000 in funding but will only get $40,000 back because its refund will be prorated. But Board Chair Tracy Hall says discussions are already underway to mend fences.

"I feel really confident and strongly about this that, by the end of this year, Southwest Michigan First and the Kalamazoo County government will be better partners.

Officials from Southwest Michigan First are expected to give county commissioners a presentation about the issue soon. After the controversy over Chatfield's hiring, the agency issued a statement saying it supports LGBTQ rights.

The City of Kalamazoo also withdrew its support for Southwest Michigan First. But City Commissioner Eric Cunningham says it's also talking with the organization.

"Due to the dynamics of what took place, we just wanted to ensure that all interests of each party were being taken into consideration."

The city canceled $10,000 in annual support earlier this month after Chatfield's hiring was announced.

Tags: 
Southwest Michigan First
Kalamazoo County

Related Content

Chatfield Steps Down as Southwest Michigan First CEO

By Feb 22, 2021
File photo of Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield speaking with reporters on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Dave Eggert, AP
Dave Eggert / Associated Press

Less than two weeks after being named the new CEO of Southwest Michigan First, former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield announced his resignation Monday morning. Chatfield’s hiring was met with heavy criticism from local government officials, and various non-profit groups.

Kalamazoo Ditches SW Michigan First

By Feb 16, 2021
Andy Robins / WMUK

Kalamazoo is cutting its ties to Southwest Michigan First. City commissioners pulled out of the regional economic development agency on Monday February 15.