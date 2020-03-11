COVID-19 Curtails In-Person WMU Classes

Western Michigan University has joined other schools around the state in canceling classes because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Western says classes on Thursday and Friday, March 12-13, have been called off. University officials say that will give faculty members time to shift their courses online. Western will only have online instruction beginning next Monday through April 3rd. University officials say they'll re-evaluate the situation on March 27th.

Grand Valley State University, Michigan State, Wayne State, Michigan Tech, Oakland University, and the University of Michigan have also shifted to online classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kalamazoo Public Schools are not closing because of the corona virus outbreak, at least for now. The district says any decision to close would be guided by public health agencies. KPS says it is "stepping up cleaning routines" at its schools. It also says students and staff should stay home if they aren't feeling well.

The Portage Public Schools are also staying open but keeping in touch with health officials. The district's foundation has postponed its elementary "STEAM Night" event at the Kalamazoo Air Zoo that had been scheduled on Friday, March 13.