COVID-19 Vaccination Updates

COVID-19 vaccination is continuing throughout Michigan and the nation. As of April 5th, all adults in the state will be eligible for the vaccine. Find information from county health departments at the links below. Check back to this page for updates on vaccination clinics in the region.
- Kalamazoo County
- Calhoun County
- Van Buren and Cass Counties
- Allegan County, Barry and Eaton Counties
- St. Joseph, Branch and Hillsdale Counties
- Berrien County
- Ottawa County
- Kent County
- Elkhart County, Indiana
- Lagrange County, Indiana
- St. Joseph County, Indiana
- La Porte County, Indiana
Below are scheduled clinics we are currently aware of for COVID-19 vaccination. We update this page as we are notified about clinics. If your organizaiton is holding a clinic you can submit the information through our community calendar, or email us at newsstaff@wmuk.org.
- A walk in clinic for enrolled veterans is being held Saturday March 20th from 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. at the Red Arrow VFW Post, 1920 Kilgore Rd. in Portage.