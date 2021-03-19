COVID-19 Vaccination Updates

COVID-19 vaccination is continuing throughout Michigan and the nation. As of April 5th, all adults in the state will be eligible for the vaccine. Find information from county health departments at the links below. Check back to this page for updates on vaccination clinics in the region.

Below are scheduled clinics we are currently aware of for COVID-19 vaccination. We update this page as we are notified about clinics. If your organizaiton is holding a clinic you can submit the information through our community calendar, or email us at newsstaff@wmuk.org.