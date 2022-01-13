 David Maiocco's Liberace is a personal portrait of an artist who wanted to laugh with you | WMUK

David Maiocco's Liberace is a personal portrait of an artist who wanted to laugh with you

By 1 hour ago

David Maiocco
Credit Becky Klose / Farmers Alley Theatre

One of today's foremost Liberace interpreters, David Maiocco says his depiction of the real-life entertainer draws on his own sense of innocent fun and the thrill of making people laugh. He and Jeremy Koch, Artistic Director of Farmers Alley Theatre, join Cara Lieurance for a conversation about this weekend's performances.


In 2018 during the Gilmore Piano Festival, Maiocco starred in Liberace!, a dramatic portrait of the ups and downs of Liberace's life. In Lee and Friends, directed by Kathy Mulay, Maiocco says the portrayal focuses on Liberace at the height of his popularity and fabulousness. It also features frequent Farmers Alley performers Jeremy Koch, Miranda Vandenberg, and Sandy Bremer, with ticketholders playing the role of a television studio audience. The shows are at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, Jan 14-16.

Let's Hear It
Farmers Alley Theatre
David Maiocco

Related Content

Pianist Lori Sims and a tale of two concerts

By Dec 10, 2021
CM McGuire

Lori Sims will perform two different programs in the span of three days. She spoke to Cara Lieurance about the reason for the unusual scheduling and how each program takes her on a different journey.


Actors Preview Hilarious Whodunit: 'Murder For Two: Holiday Edition'

By Nov 16, 2021
Becky Klose / Farmers Alley Theatre

Murder for Two: Holiday Edition is a festive update on one of Farmers Alley Theatre's most popular productions, first staged in 2016. The story begins when Detective Marcus Moskowicz, played by Brandon Lambert, is called to a famous author's birthday party on Christmas Eve to investigate the author's untimely death. Joe Kinosian, who co-wrote and starred in the original Murder For Two, plays all ten suspects at the party. In the studio with Cara Lieurance, the actors display the quick wit, chemistry and comic timing that energize the show.


David Maiocco Set To Star In 'Liberace,' A Farmers Alley-Gilmore Fest Collaboration

By Apr 23, 2018
Derek Sterling

The legendary Liberace, who would have celebrated his 99th birthday next month, is the subject of a Farmers Alley Theatre production beginning April 27th, in collaboration with the Gilmore International Keyboard Festival

Pianist-performer David Maiocco is stepping into a role filled with warmth, glitz, talent and showmanship - and at the piano in WMUK's Takeda Performance Studio, he talks about the highs and lows of Liberace's life. Maiocco also includes some trademark tunes, including "Three Little Fishes," and a fantastical version of "Chopsticks." 

LIBERACE! will run April 27th through May 13th at 221 Farmers Alley in downtown Kalamazoo. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Farmers Alley Theatre Box Office at (269)343-2727 or by visiting www.farmersalleytheatre.com.