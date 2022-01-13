David Maiocco's Liberace is a personal portrait of an artist who wanted to laugh with you

One of today's foremost Liberace interpreters, David Maiocco says his depiction of the real-life entertainer draws on his own sense of innocent fun and the thrill of making people laugh. He and Jeremy Koch, Artistic Director of Farmers Alley Theatre, join Cara Lieurance for a conversation about this weekend's performances.

In 2018 during the Gilmore Piano Festival, Maiocco starred in Liberace!, a dramatic portrait of the ups and downs of Liberace's life. In Lee and Friends, directed by Kathy Mulay, Maiocco says the portrayal focuses on Liberace at the height of his popularity and fabulousness. It also features frequent Farmers Alley performers Jeremy Koch, Miranda Vandenberg, and Sandy Bremer, with ticketholders playing the role of a television studio audience. The shows are at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday and 2 pm Sunday, Jan 14-16.