Day-Trip Your Own Town With Help From Encore's June Issue

From the June 2021 edition of Encore Magazine
Credit Encore Magazine / Brian K. Powers

Editor Marie Lee talks to Cara Lieurance about the stories written for the newest edition of Encore Magazine, which focuses on culture and community in west Michigan.


One theme of June's magazine, says Marie Lee, is a focus on natural spaces that are free and accessible. They range from city parks to Bishop's Bog, where floating boardwalks let you get up close to a unique ecosystem. The magazine's events pages have blossomed with activities as Covid restrictions ease, Lee says. And one of the region's most knowledgeable music writers, Mark Wedel, offered a profile of Guitar UP! a Kalamazoo band with a California surf-rock sound in the new edition.

