Detainees' Claims Of Medical Abuse Spur Protest In Kalamazoo

By Chloe Miller 1 hour ago

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif in July 2019.
Credit Gregory Bull / AP Images

Human rights abuses allegedly committed against immigrants in federal custody are further proof that U.S. immigration policy must change drastically, say activists in Kalamazoo who plan to rally downtown on Tuesday.

They’re calling for an end to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the federal agency often simply known by its acronym, ICE.

Organizer Maya James says she’s worried about women and children in the detention centers.

“When I see my sisters and brothers being put into cages because they’re minorities, because they’re marginalized, because they’re seeking a better life, I just want to help,” she said.

James added that she’s especially horrified by reports that women detained in Georgia received hysterectomies and had other reproductive organs, or parts of them, removed without their consent.

“I want to know how long this has been going on and I also want to know how we can put an end to this. Let this be the last time. For good,” she added.

The agency has denied the claims, which are under investigation. The protest will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Bronson Park.

