Disease-Carrying Ticks Abound In Michigan

A new state study says ticks infected with the bacteria that causes Lyme disease have been found in more than half of Michigan’s counties.

WMUK's Leona Larson reports on the explosion in Michigan's population of ticks carrying Lyme disease

Blacklegged, or “deer” ticks, were first reported in five counties in 1998. By 2014, deer ticks infected with Lyme were reported in 22 of Michigan’s 83 counties.

In the latest study released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 42 counties had infected ticks. But Kalamazoo County Environmental Health Supervisor Lucus Pols says that shouldn't keep you from venturing outside.

“I'm Not saying you can’t go out into the woods or grassy areas, but that is where ticks are going to be. So, just being cognizant of that. When you do go into those areas, definitely check yourself for ticks when you get back into the home.”

If you are bitten by a tick, Pols says there's a right way, and a lot of wrong ways, to remove it.

“The best way to get rid of a tick is to use a tweezers. You want to grab them around the head-mouth area and pull slowly until they are removed. You don’t want to yank them. You don’t want to grab them by the back and pull because that could release the bacteria quicker into your system.”

Pol’s advice? Use insect repellent, stay on the trail, and wear long sleeves and long pants in light colors.

You might consider downloading the “Tick App” that Michigan State University professor Jean Tsao helped develop.

“You can take a picture of your tick and upload it in the tick report and someone will get back to you in a day or so.”

Tsao says the app gives the public health and safety information while helping researchers track the insects.

“We don’t have that much active surveillance going on in Michigan. So, if citizens find ticks in certain areas that we didn’t know about, health departments, doctors, and emergency room folks will be more aware of the new risk.”