 Dolly Parton's 9 To 5 The Musical Opens 75th Season At The Barn Theatre | WMUK

Dolly Parton's 9 To 5 The Musical Opens 75th Season At The Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre is celebrating 75 years of summer theatre.
Starting Tuesday, July 6 and running through July 18, the Barn Theatre will present Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical, based on the 1980 revenge comedy in which three mistreated women turn the tables on their domineering boss. The stage version features the hit song from the film, plus another dozen written for the adaptation by Parton herself.


Robert Newman
In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, actor Robert Newman talks about playing a comic villain in this musical and the tragic villain in Sweeney Todd.  A tireless professional, Newman advocates for the intensive apprenticeship program run by the Barn Theatre as he reflects on his 40-year association with it. 

