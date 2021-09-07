 Driver Shortage Means Canceled School Busses In Kalamazoo | WMUK

Driver Shortage Means Canceled School Busses In Kalamazoo

By 40 minutes ago

File photo of a Kalamazoo Public Schools bus in 2013
Credit Andy Robins / WMUK

The nationwide shortage of school bus drivers is having an impact in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Public Schools say they don't have enough drivers to keep all bus routes running all the time. On Facebook, the district says it's being forced to cancel school bus routes on a "rolling" basis to deal with the problem. That means some students and families will have to provide their own transportation on some days.

The district the cancellations should affect most students only once a week.

The district says those who miss in-person classs because their bus isn't running will be able to keep up online using Google Classroom.

KPS ays it continues to try to recuit and hire new drivers to replace those who left during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district says it was only able to maintain a full bus schedule during the first week of school by using mechanics to fill in as drivers on some routes. But it says that couldn't continue indefinitely.

Tags: 
Kalamazoo Public Schools

Related Content

Why Some KPS Families Are Sticking With Virtual School

By Dan Nichols Aug 10, 2021
A woman reaches into the frame to pick up notebooks, drawings, and a bag of pencils, which are scattered on a coffee table
Shafkat Anowar / AP Photo

Sarah Davis of Kalamazoo has three children in the Kalamazoo Public Schools. Sitting at her kitchen table, she recalls learning the district would let families decide whether to bring their kids back to the classroom or continue with virtual school.

“And then I just kind of brought it to the kids," she said, "Like, ‘knowing that you will need to like have a mask on the entire time you are at school, knowing that maybe you’d be socially distanced, what do you wanna do?’”


KPS Launches Equity Task Force

By John McNeill Apr 27, 2021
WMUK

The Kalamazoo Public Schools have a new equity task force. The 16-member group will help the district find and eliminate discriminatory practices.