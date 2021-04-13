Dudok Quartet, Named For Architect, Builds Great Works From Ground Up

David Faber is the cellist of the Dudok Quartet. Based in the Netherlands, the young group first set itself apart by choosing to call themselves after an architect, not a composer (or instrument builder). In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Faber says Willem Marinus Dudok was a modernist who never forgot the past. In their preview of the Dudok's livestreamed concert for Fontana at 7:30 pm on Saturday, April 17, Faber draws parallels between Brahms and Bartok and how the quartet has adapted their instruments to work with gut and steel strings to match both.

An interview with David Faber, of the Dudok Quartet.

