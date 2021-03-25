 Eine Kleine Nacht-Rock, Anyone? Kalamazoo Symphony To Feature Crossover Concerto | WMUK

Eine Kleine Nacht-Rock, Anyone? Kalamazoo Symphony To Feature Crossover Concerto

By 1 hour ago

Igor Cetkovic, principal cellist of the Kalamazoo Symphony, will be the featured soloist on Mar 26.
Credit Colin Howe / Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

Friedrich Gulda's 1980 cello concerto has to be heard to be believed. Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra music director Julian Kuerti and principal cellist Igor Cetkovic joined Cara Lieurance to preview the one-of-a-kind concerto as well as two other works on the program: Kurt Weill's suite from The Threepenny Opera and Mozart's Eine Kleine Nachtmusik serenade. It will be streamed at 7 pm Friday, Mar 26.


Cetkovic says Gulda's concerto has sections that require his amplified cello to improvise over an ensemble of winds, bass, guitar and drum set. According to Kuerti, Gulda composed the eclectic piece for his friend, Heinrich Schiff, and included Austrian folk dances, rock grooves, and a minuet. One silver lining of the pandemic is that terrific reduced-ensemble pieces have a chance to be showcased by the Kalamazoo Symphony, says Kuerti.

Tags: 
Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
Igor Cetkovic
Julian Kuerti
Let's Hear It

