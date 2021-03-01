 Encore Highlights La Luna Studios, Poetry Contest In March Issue | WMUK

Encore Highlights La Luna Studios, Poetry Contest In March Issue

Ian Gorman at the console in La Luna Studios as Jacob Wolfe looks on.
Credit Brian K. Powers, courtesy of Encore Magazine

This month's issue of Encore Magazine celebrates sound engineer Ian Gorman, the man behind the music of hundreds of artists based primarily in Michigan. Cara Lieurance talks to editor Marie Lee about Mark Wedel's feature on La Luna Studios, as well as Five Faves by Lynn Houghton, and the return of Poetry That Ate Our Ears, a contest that brings young people's poetry to public places.

