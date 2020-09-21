Events Celebrating Kalamazoo Symphony Centennial Begin

Q: How do you honor a 100-year-old beloved institution during a global pandemic? A: With creative planning, and lots of it. Executive director Jessica Mallow Gulley, musical director Julian Kuerti, and the staff of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra have been working non-stop to navigate the possibilities and the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hear how the season will begin, and how it may transform into live concerts, in our interview with Gulley and Kuerti.
There are four opportunities in the span of a month to join a live event online that celebrates KSO history and music-making. They are Sample The Symphony: September (9/24); Craft Music: From the Pub to the Park (9/30); Sample the Symphony: October (10/15); and KSO@100: Celebrating Community (10/20). To see further concerts in the season, click here.
You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.