Events Celebrating Kalamazoo Symphony Centennial Begin

Q: How do you honor a 100-year-old beloved institution during a global pandemic? A: With creative planning, and lots of it. Executive director Jessica Mallow Gulley, musical director Julian Kuerti, and the staff of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra have been working non-stop to navigate the possibilities and the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hear how the season will begin, and how it may transform into live concerts, in our interview with Gulley and Kuerti.

An interview with Julian Kuerti and Jessica Mallow Gulley.

There are four opportunities in the span of a month to join a live event online that celebrates KSO history and music-making. They are Sample The Symphony: September (9/24); Craft Music: From the Pub to the Park (9/30); Sample the Symphony: October (10/15); and KSO@100: Celebrating Community (10/20). To see further concerts in the season, click here.

