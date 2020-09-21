Events Celebrating Kalamazoo Symphony Centennial Begin

2020-09-21

Kalamazoo Symphony musicians in a virtual performance
Credit Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

Q: How do you honor a 100-year-old beloved institution during a global pandemic? A: With creative planning, and lots of it. Executive director Jessica Mallow Gulley, musical director Julian Kuerti, and the staff of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra have been working non-stop to navigate the possibilities and the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hear how the season will begin, and how it may transform into live concerts, in our interview with Gulley and Kuerti. 


Credit Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

There are four opportunities in the span of a month to join a live event online that celebrates KSO history and music-making. They are Sample The Symphony: September (9/24); Craft Music: From the Pub to the Park (9/30); Sample the Symphony: October (10/15); and KSO@100: Celebrating Community (10/20).   To see further concerts in the season, click here.

New Exec Director Hopes To Strengthen Symphony-Community Connection

By Sep 10, 2020
Colin Howe for Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

Jessica Mallow Gulley's first nine months as executive director of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra have been extraordinary ones. Pulling off a spectular 100th season was supposed to be the first order of business, but the COVID-19 pandemic soon put plans for the season in disarray. Since then, Gulley and the other members of the KSO staff have planned, re-planned, and re-re-planned ways to keep the music alive, and to stay connected to the wider community.


KSO's Daniel Brier Continues To Prepare Music During Shutdown

By Jul 31, 2020
John Lacko/Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

It may seem like a conductor's job is to spend all their time rehearsing musicians and conducting concerts, but according to Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra resident conductor Daniel Brier, that's only 10% of the work. The other 90% is studying and interpreting the scores. So when the COVID-19 crisis prevented Brier from conducting, he found new ways to be productive.


"I Am A Social Musician." Pandemic Provides New Insights For KSO Concertmaster

By Aug 13, 2020
Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

"Should we shake hands onstage or not?" Jun-Ching Lin remembers the subject coming up with music director Julian Kuerti, prior to a Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra concert on March 6, as the spread of COVID-19 in the US began to increase.  


Unable to Conduct During Pandemic, Kuerti Directs A Film of Symphony Players

By Jul 17, 2020
Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

In Beethoven's ballet The Creatures of Prometheus, Prometheus transforms "not-quite-living" people into fully alive humans with the gifts of art, science, and music. After the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the symphony's season, that story gave Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra music director Julian Kuerti the inspiration to direct and edit a short film of the Kalamazoo Symphony musicians playing their parts from their homes. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Kuerti "pulls back the curtain" on how he took on the challenge of editing individual sound and video files into a cohesive film, which would pay tribute to Beethoven's message and the musicians of his orchestra.  