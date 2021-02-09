Face Off Theatre Opens Season With Riches-To-Rags Satire "Fabulation"

In a season titled "Rebirth," Face Off Theatre Company will tell dramatic, satirical and personal stories that illuminate the struggle for economic prosperity by Black Americans, starting Feb 26 with the livestreaming of Fabulation: Or The Re-Education of Undine.

An interview with Marissa Harrington and Ynika Yuag of Face Off Theatre Company.

Face Off Artistic Director Marissa Harrington and Fabulation director Ynika Yuag tell Cara Lieurance it's the story of Undine Barnes Calles, a high-powered celebrity publicist, who has spent the last 14 years shunning her working-class Brooklyn origins. When her husband takes off with all their assets, she has no choice but to head back home, broke and pregnant.

Lynn Nottage, who wrote the play, is one of today's top playwrights, known for her dramas Ruined and Sweat, both of which were awarded the Pulitzer Prize. Fabulation's comic tone and sharp social commentary shows her versatility, says director Ynika Yuag. Harrington explains that the show will be pre-recorded for opening night on Feb 26, with a cast of experienced performers who used Zoom to rehearse. The interactive livestreams will be pay-what-you-can, and start at 7:30 pm Feb 26-28.