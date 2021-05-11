Face Off Theatre Returns To In-Person Shows With Long-Awaited Premiere

"If you know family, especially in the African-American community, you know these people," says Face Off Theatre Artistic Director Marissa Harrington about the new play "I Am Grace," by local playwright Vickie G. Hampton. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Harrington and Hampton preview the world premiere production, which will be staged at the Dormouse Theatre May 21-23. Both in-person seating and online viewing passes are available.

An interview with Marissa Harrington and Vickie Hampton.

Hampton says the idea of the story came to her years ago, when she learned of a relative who could "pass" as white. But, "Ultimately, it's about self-agency." Set in the 1940s, Hampton explores how a family fractured by an assault finds ways to overcome trauma and come back together.

