 Face Off Theatre Returns To In-Person Shows With Long-Awaited Premiere | WMUK

Face Off Theatre Returns To In-Person Shows With Long-Awaited Premiere

By 14 minutes ago

Credit Face Off Theatre
Credit Face Off Theatre

"If you know family, especially in the African-American community, you know these people," says Face Off Theatre Artistic Director Marissa Harrington about the new play "I Am Grace," by local playwright Vickie G. Hampton. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Harrington and Hampton preview the world premiere production, which will be staged at the Dormouse Theatre May 21-23. Both in-person seating and online viewing passes are available.


Playwright Vickie G. Hampton
Credit Face Off Theatre

Hampton says the idea of the story came to her years ago, when she learned of a relative who could "pass" as white. But, "Ultimately, it's about self-agency." Set in the 1940s, Hampton explores how a family fractured by an assault finds ways to overcome trauma and come back together.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Face Off Theatre
Marissa Harrington
Vickie Hampton
Let's Hear It

Related Content

Face Off Theatre Opens Season With Riches-To-Rags Satire "Fabulation"

By Feb 9, 2021
Face Off Theatre

In a season titled "Rebirth," Face Off Theatre Company will tell dramatic, satirical and personal stories that illuminate the struggle for economic prosperity by Black Americans, starting Feb. 26 with the livestreaming of Fabulation: Or The Re-Education of Undine.


Family-Friendly Theater Comes To LaCrone And Bronson Parks

By Aug 5, 2020
Courtesy of Farmer's Alley Theatre

During a summer of COVID-19 cancellations, a ray of hope: Farmers Alley Theatre, in collaboration with Face Off Theatre and the Black Arts and Cultural Center, will stage Three Little Birds in LaCrone Park and Bronson Park in Kalamazoo this month. The family-friendly show, featuring the music of reggae legend Bob Marley, has an adult cast of six and a story by Cedella Marley, the daughter of Bob Marley.  Cara Lieurance spoke with Farmers Alley artistic director Jeremy Koch and Three Little Birds director Marissa Harrington, artistic director of Face Off Theatre, about how they ran rehearsals during a pandemic and how the story of Three Little Birds is one especially suited for uncertain times.


Face Off Theatre Co More Active Than Ever During Pandemic

By Jul 23, 2020

Marissa Harrington, Artistic Director of Face Off Theatre Company, says the group, which was founded in 2015 to focus on stories of the Black experience, has been more active than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic - and during the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.