Face Off Theatre's 'Pipeline' Tackles Disproportionate Punishment Aimed At Young Black Men

"If you know family, especially in the African-American community, you know these people," says Face Off Theatre Artistic Director Marissa Harrington about the new play "I Am Grace," by local playwright Vickie G. Hampton. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Harrington and Hampton preview the world premiere production, which will be staged at the Dormouse Theatre May 21-23. Both in-person seating and online viewing passes are available.

An interview with Marissa Harrington and Vickie Hampton.