Director Marissa Harrington and lead actor Delanti Hall (Omari) talk to Cara Lieurance about the importance and artistry of Dominique Morriseau's Pipeline, which takes on a big topic: research shows that young Black men are sent into the juvenile and criminal justice systems at a higher rate than any other group. But it's the realness of the language and relationships that makes it a masterpiece, according to Harrington and Hall.
Face Off Theatre's 'Pipeline' Tackles Disproportionate Punishment Aimed At Young Black Men
By Cara Lieurance • 33 minutes ago