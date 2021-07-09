 Face Off Theatre's 'Pipeline' Tackles Disproportionate Punishment Aimed At Young Black Men | WMUK

Face Off Theatre's 'Pipeline' Tackles Disproportionate Punishment Aimed At Young Black Men

Delanti Hall is starring as Omari in 'Pipeline.'
Credit Face Off Theatre

Director Marissa Harrington and lead actor Delanti Hall (Omari) talk to Cara Lieurance about the importance and artistry of Dominique Morriseau's Pipeline, which takes on a big topic: research shows that young Black men are sent into the juvenile and criminal justice systems at a higher rate than any other group. But it's the realness of the language and relationships that makes it a masterpiece, according to Harrington and Hall. 

