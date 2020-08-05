Family-Friendly Theater Comes To La Crone And Bronson Parks

By 1 minute ago

During a summer of COVID-19 cancellations, a ray of hope: Farmers Alley Theatre, in collaboration with Face Off Theatre and the Black Arts and Cultural Center, will stage Three Little Birds in La Crone Park and Bronson Park in Kalamazoo this month. The family-friendly show, featuring the music of reggae legend Bob Marley, has an adult cast of six and a story by Cedella Marley, the daughter of Bob Marley.  Cara Lieurance spoke with Farmers Alley artistic director Jeremy Koch and Three Little Birds director Marissa Harrington, artistic director of Face Off Theatre, about how they ran rehearsals during a pandemic and how the story of Three Little Birds is one especially suited for uncertain times.


The all-Black cast includes top talents Michael Davis Arnold (Ziggy), Bri Edgerton (Nansi/Spanish Bird #2/British Colonizer Bird/Sister Indian Bird); Ariel Laws (Duppy/Great Grandfather Spanish Bird); Khadijah Brown (Tacoomah/Great Grandmother British Bird/Cousin Chinese Bird); Este'fan Kizer (Doctor Bird/Ensemble) and Rhea Olivacce (Cedella/Montego/Spanish Bird/Great Aunt African Bird).  Director Marissa Harrington says it feels fantastic to rehearse in person, albeit well-distanced and outdoors. Koch recommends attendees arrive 30 minutes prior to showtime to find appropriate viewing spots. Masks will be required. Shows are at 4 pm and 7 pm at La Crone Park on August 15, and 4 pm and 7 pm at Bronson Park on August 22 and 29. 

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Jeremy Koch
Marissa Harrington
Farmers Alley Theatre
Face Off Theatre

Related Content

A New Vision Of The Musical 'Camelot' Comes To Farmers Alley

By Sep 30, 2019
Kat Mumma

Based on T.H. White's Once and Future King novels of the 1930s and 40s and adapted by Lerner & Loewe as a musical in 1961, Camelot's story of King Arthur, Guenevere, and Lancelot is getting a new, more intimate adaptation in a Farmers Alley Theatre production which starts Oct 4. In the studio with Cara Lieurance, Dave Vogel (Arthur), Sara Ellis (Guenevere), and Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton (Lancelot) - all New York-based Equity actors - shine a light on their characters' nobility, foibles, and passions. Jeremy Koch, Farmers Alley's artistic director, adds details on the local  theater professionals and performers bringing their talents to the show. 

Camelot will run until Oct 27 at Farmers Alley Theatre. 


What's In Store For Season 12 At Farmers Alley Theatre

By Sep 20, 2019
C. Lieurance

In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Rob Weiner and Jeremy Koch, two of the founders of Farmers Alley Theatre, share their anticipation for the seven Signature Series productions, three Spotlight Series shows, and three Theatre For Young Audiences offerings in the 2019-2020 season. At season 12, says Weiner, their vision and model is reaching new stages of experience and growth, thanks to a growing reputation nationally and the good word of performers from New York and Los Angeles cast in Farmers Alley productions.

The Spotlight Series begins Oct 4 with a re-envisioned chamber setting of the Lerner & Loewe musical Camelot, followed in late November-December by It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. The ripped-from-the-headlines dramedy The Cake and Neil Simon's Lost in Yonkers follow, in February and March. Farmers Alley Theatre will partner again with the Gilmore Keyboard Festival in spring to present an intimate look at Billie Holiday's life, in Lady Day At Emerson's Bar & Grille. Then in June, they'll present the first regional production of Bright Star, written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, followed by High Fidelity in July-Aug, adapted from the 2000 film.


Theater Review: Face Off Kalamazoo's Summer Season

By Gordon Bolar Aug 3, 2020
Face Off Theatre Company

Theater companies around the world are trying to find new ways to reach audiences as the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on. That includes theater groups in Kalamazoo. WMUK reviewer Gordon Bolar has this look at the Face Off Theatre Company’s summer season.


Face Off Theatre Co More Active Than Ever During Pandemic

By Jul 23, 2020

Marissa Harrington, Artistic Director of Face Off Theatre Company, says the group, which was founded in 2015 to focus on stories of the Black experience, has been more active than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic - and during the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.