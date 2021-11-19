For far-right groups, Rittenhouse's acquittal is a cause for celebration

In the minutes after a jury acquitted 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse on all counts, jubilation lit up on social media spaces where far-right extremists gather.

In one Telegram channel for the far-right Proud Boys, some noted they had taken the day off work to await the verdict. "There's still a chance for this country," wrote one. In another channel, a member stated that political violence must continue. "The left wont stop until their bodied get stacked up like cord wood," he wrote.

Rittenhouse himself is not known to be a member of an extremist group. But the trial, which from its beginning became a cause and rallying cry among conservatives who champion gun rights, has been particularly alarming to extremism researchers.

As it played out against the backdrop of an increasingly polarized nation, experts of far-right movements say opportunists found a growing audience for their violence-fueled messaging that targets the left. Now that a jury has found that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense, those concerns are recentering on the question of whether it may embolden others to engage in political violence.

"This might be interpreted across the far right as a type of permission slip to do this kind of thing or to seek out altercations in this way, believing that there is a potential that they won't face serious consequences for it," said Jared Holt, a resident fellow at the Digital Forensic Research Lab at the Atlantic Council. "I worry that that might end up being interpreted by some people as a proof of concept of this idea that you can actually go out and seek a 'self-defense situation,' and you'll be cheered as a hero for it."

Holt said the verdict also prompts questions about whether far-right extremists may become more visible at public demonstrations.

"Broadly speaking, the far right has been a bit reluctant to turn out in person for things, especially on larger national scales or on issues with a lot of national attention," he said. "But this could change that dynamic."

Experts acknowledge that it's too early to know how the verdict may change dynamics at demonstrations and protests, or whether it will prompt more right-wing activists to bring firearms to those gatherings. But for at least one far-left activist who advocates for the use of guns for self-defense, that risk appears no different from what she says she and other leftists already face.

"Extremist [right-wing] groups already felt there was a license to do this kind of thing," said Bianca Wright, who affiliates with the Puget Sound Socialist Rifle Association. "They've felt that their violence against dissenters is justified and even so, our numbers at demonstrations continue to rise."



AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Justice has been served. That is at least what many on the right feel following the not guilty verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse today in Kenosha. But extremism researchers are concerned that the ruling may be interpreted by some as sort of a permission slip for further violence in public spaces. NPR's Odette Yousef covers domestic extremism and joins us now. Hi, Odette.

ODETTE YOUSEF, BYLINE: Hi.

CHANG: All right. Can you just tell us more about what you've been hearing from some of your sources since this news of the acquittal became public - on all counts - acquittal on all counts?

YOUSEF: Yeah. You know, there was a real sense of joy across the channels where, you know, people on the far-right gather; the sense of vindication, Ailsa, and many people sharing sentiments that perhaps, in their words, there is, quote, "hope for this country." And I would note that that jubilation wasn't just among these groups, but also on Capitol Hill as well; you know, on Twitter, Arizona Representative Paul Gosar saying that he'll arm-wrestle Florida Representative Matt Gaetz to get dibs on offering an internship to Kyle Rittenhouse. And really, what we're seeing is that the verdict underpins a belief among many on the far-right that Kyle Rittenhouse wasn't just legally able to do what he did, but morally obligated to do it.

CHANG: Well, for many on the mainstream right, the Rittenhouse trial was fundamentally about gun rights and the right to self-defense. But can you just tell us more about how you see this being interpreted by extremists potentially?

YOUSEF: Yeah. Well, Ailsa, extremists are opportunists. This was a hot-button case that they were able to use to further their messaging that characterizes a broad swath of Americans, especially those who demonstrated in the last year for social justice and racial justice, as criminals and communists. These far-right actors have long viewed so-called leftists as targets for violence, and this trial was a forum that allowed more Americans to become oriented around that view.

I spoke with Jared Holt. He's a resident fellow at the Digital Forensic Research Lab at the Atlantic Council. And he also said that he worries this case was exactly the kind of, quote, "permission slip" that violent extremists on the right have long sought. Here's what he said.

JARED HOLT: Now that Rittenhouse has been through trial and got through the other side unscratched legally speaking, I worry that that might end up being interpreted by some people as, like, a proof of concept of this idea of - that, you know, you can actually go out and seek a, quote-unquote, "self-defense" situation and you'll be cheered as a hero for it.

YOUSEF: You know, it's worth noting that this self-defense claim is really narrow.

CHANG: Yeah.

YOUSEF: But, look, it's a volatile climate, and there are real fears around how the verdict can be interpreted.

CHANG: Absolutely. Well, what do you think this could mean at public protests in the future when it comes to not just the far-right, but also the far-left?

YOUSEF: Well, you know, Jared Holt pointed out to me that, historically, we haven't seen the far-right show up in great numbers for demonstrations, particularly when it comes to sort of national issues. But now, he's going to be watching that carefully to see if it's going to change.

On the far-left, I spoke with someone named Bianca Wright (ph). She's a far-left activist and gun-rights advocate who noted that, you know, right-wing extremists have been bringing guns to protest for some time, and, in her view, facing little consequence. Here's what she shared.

BIANCA WRIGHT: You know, this really changes nothing. You know, clearly extremist groups already felt there was a license to do this kind of thing. They've felt that their violence against dissenters is justified. And they've shown up, and even so, our numbers at demonstration - at the protest - numbers continue to rise.

YOUSEF: You know, Wright told me she has considered taking arms to demonstrations, but decided against it simply because there's this perception on the left that, you know, the hammer of the law falls down harder against leftist demonstrators than it does against those on the right.

CHANG: That is NPR's Odette Yousef. Thank you, Odette.

YOUSEF: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.