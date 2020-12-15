 Farmers Alley Theatre's "Home For The Holidays" Now Streaming | WMUK

Farmers Alley Theatre's "Home For The Holidays" Now Streaming

By 1 hour ago

A painting of Farmers Alley by Brian Walters
Credit Brian Walters / Farmers Alley Theatre

Rob Weiner and Jeremy Koch, two of the four founders of Farmers Alley Theatre (along with Adam Weiner and Denene Mulay Koch) join Cara Lieurance to celebrate the variety of performers, technicians, musicians, writers, director and editors who pulled together to present Home For the Holidays with Farmers Alley Theatre and Friends. It's available now through Dec 24. 

Highlights include a brand-new song, "Candy Cane Lane," by alum Joriah Kwamé, "Michigan Christmas" sung by Max Wardlaw, Nat Zegree's deeply personal "Imagine The Season," and a collaborative reading of "The Night Before Christmas." It was produced for film with help from the Public Media Network, co-directed by Jeremy Koch and Kathy Mulay, and music-directed by Catherine Walker.

