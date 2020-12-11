FDA Approves COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech. The vaccine is being produced at Pfizer’s manufacturing facility in Portage.

From NPR: "We have clear evidence that the vaccine is highly effective at least three months after getting the first dose, and given the other data they presented, I think it's likely to be effective for much longer," Dr. Paul Offit told NPR's Morning Edition on Friday in advance of the FDA announcement.

West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton issued a statement saying “The light at the end of the tunnel is now shining bright.”