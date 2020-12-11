FDA Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech. The vaccine is being produced at Pfizer’s manufacturing facility in Portage.

From NPR: "We have clear evidence that the vaccine is highly effective at least three months after getting the first dose, and given the other data they presented, I think it's likely to be effective for much longer," Dr. Paul Offit told NPR's Morning Edition on Friday in advance of the FDA announcement.

West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton issued a statement saying “The light at the end of the tunnel is now shining bright.”

State Senator Sean McCann said

"Kalamazoo County residents are so proud to be able to share Pfizer’s leadership and success with the rest of the country and world, and highlight the brilliance in their own backyard that continues the region’s tradition of innovation in the life sciences.”