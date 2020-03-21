First COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Calhoun, Berrien Counties

Calhoun County officials say an adult who has tested positive for the coronavirus is in self isolation and in stable condition.

County health officials on Saturday said the adult Calhoun County resident has “a history of travel only inside Southwest Michigan.”

The positive test result came back from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The news release from the Calhoun County Health Department says they are reaching out to people who have been in close contact with the patient. “They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.”

Two women in Berrien County have also tested positive for COVID-19 (story from WVPE in Elkhart, IN)