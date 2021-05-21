Flashback To 'Fun And Games' With The Kalamazoo Concert Band's Tom Evans

An entire concert of baseball-themed music? The Kalamazoo Concert Band's April 14, 2018 performance at Chenery Auditorium came close. In the studio with Cara Lieurance, Dr. Tom Evans shared highlights from a program he titled "Fun & Games." Highlights include running-inspired One With The Wind by Matt Conaway, The Addison Red Line by Jeremy Bell, Rookie of the Year by Bill Conti arr. Daehn, and a hilarious musical setting of Casey At The Bat by Randol Alan Bass, narrated by Fritz MacDonald.

An interview with Dr. Tom Evans, with performances by the Kalamazoo Concert Band.

