Former KVCC President Marilyn Schlack Who's Died Left Huge Legacy

Former longtime Kalamazoo Valley Community College president Marilyn Schlack who died Tuesday at age 85 was known for not only innovative academic programs but major economic development initiatives on her campus as well as in downtown Kalamazoo.

Those include the Food Innovation Center, plus the Arcadia Commons redevelopment project that resulted in several institutions locating downtown, including KVCC's second campus; its main campus is in Texas Township.

Schlack was the school's second president and led it for more than 35 years of its then 52 years when she retired in 2018. Schlack was the first female president of a community college in Michigan when she started in 1982.

Her successor is Dr. L. Marshall Washington. He joined the college on July 1, 2018.