Forward-Facing Dance Company Looks Back For 40th Season

For its 40th season, Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers will share some of their most significant choreography and performance achievements on film with online audiences, side-stepping restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, artistic director and founder Cori Terry and executive director Kate Yancho remember how Wellspring's 4-day Midwest RAD Fest ended successfully on March 8, just days before stay-at-home orders were mandated. The spring concert canceled, Terry and Yancho re-grouped and focused on connecting with young dancers with a virtual version of the Wellspring Dance Academy over the summer. For the 2020/21 season, look for a series of newly-produced films documenting Wellspring's history, as well as a range of online classes and performances.

An interview with Cori Terry and Kate Yancho.

Here is a link to the Wellspring/Cori Terry & Dancers YouTube page.

