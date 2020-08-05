Forward-Facing Dance Company Looks Back For 40th Season

Wellspring dancers performing "Like A Storm."
Credit wellspringdance.org

For its 40th season, Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers will share some of their most significant choreography and performance achievements on film with online audiences, side-stepping restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, artistic director and founder Cori Terry and executive director Kate Yancho remember how Wellspring's 4-day Midwest RAD Fest ended successfully on March 8, just days before stay-at-home orders were mandated. The spring concert canceled, Terry and Yancho re-grouped and focused on connecting with young dancers with a virtual version of the Wellspring Dance Academy over the summer.  For the 2020/21 season, look for a series of newly-produced films documenting Wellspring's history, as well as a range of online classes and performances. 


Here is a link to the Wellspring/Cori Terry & Dancers YouTube page. 

