Friday Art Hop Will Celebrate The Chinese New Year

A watercolor by West Michigan artist Carrie Lin, whose work will be featured in Friday's (virtural) Art Hop.
Credit Carrie Lin / Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo

The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo's first Art Hop of 2021 is at 6 pm on Friday, Feb 5 - and it's online and interactive on several platforms. Bianca Washington, Programs Director/Theater Manager for the ACGK, shared all the details with Cara Lieurance.


Washington also spoke about how she and otherArts Council staff have worked to stay connected to their roster of artists and creators during the isolation of the pandemic - often with personal phone calls. She says there's hope that monthly Art Hops will soon be in-person again. For safety, they'll be held outdoors, but warm to-go beverages will be available at local bars and restaurants downtown.

