Fun, Educational Musical 'She Persisted' Will Be Staged In June By Farmers Alley Theatre

Following last summer's outdoor production of Three Little Birds, Farmers Alley Theatre will present six free family-friendly performances of the hour-long musical She Persisted on Saturdays in June, starting June 12 in Bronson Park. Cara Lieurance spoke to lead actress E.J. Taylor, a Western Michigan University theater senior, and Farmers Alley artistic director Jeremy Koch for a preview.

An interview with Jeremy Koch and EJ Taylor

Taylor says that in learning her role (Naomi), she learned a lot about the accomplishments of the real-life characters in the play. Based on the children’s book by Chelsea Clinton, She Persisted follows a curious 4th grader named Naomi as she visits a Women's History Museum, where she is amazed to travel back in time and meet history-making women. They include Harriet Tubman, Virginia Apgar, Ruby Bridges, Sally Ride, Florence Griffith Joyner, and Sonia Sotomayor. Taylor talks about working with a cast and crew who seem like family -- especially director Marissa Harrington, who cast her in an earlier Face Off Theater production of Fabulation.

