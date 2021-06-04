 Fun, Educational Musical 'She Persisted' Will Be Staged In June By Farmers Alley Theatre | WMUK

Fun, Educational Musical 'She Persisted' Will Be Staged In June By Farmers Alley Theatre

By 30 minutes ago

Credit Illustration by book artist Alexandra Boiger

Following last summer's outdoor production of Three Little Birds, Farmers Alley Theatre will present six free family-friendly performances of the hour-long musical She Persisted on Saturdays in June, starting June 12 in Bronson Park. Cara Lieurance spoke to lead actress E.J. Taylor, a Western Michigan University theater senior, and Farmers Alley artistic director Jeremy Koch for a preview.


Taylor says that in learning her role (Naomi), she learned a lot about the accomplishments of the real-life characters in the play. Based on the children’s book by Chelsea Clinton, She Persisted follows a curious 4th grader named Naomi as she visits a Women's History Museum, where she is amazed to travel back in time and meet history-making women. They include Harriet Tubman, Virginia Apgar, Ruby Bridges, Sally Ride, Florence Griffith Joyner, and Sonia Sotomayor. Taylor talks about working with a cast and crew who seem like family -- especially director Marissa Harrington, who cast her in an earlier Face Off Theater production of Fabulation.

