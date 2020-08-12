Georgia-Pacific Wants To Test Fish For PCBs In The Wake Of The Morrow Dam Crisis

By 36 minutes ago

Kalamazoo River fishing guide Jon Lee holds a handful of silt from the river near the Kalamazoo Nature Center.
Credit Courtesy photo / Jon Lee/Devin Bloom

A company that’s part of the Superfund cleanup on the Kalamazoo River has concerns about the Morrow Dam drawdown. Paper manufacturer Georgia-Pacific wants to know if PCBs have washed out of Morrow Lake, which is near Galesburg. The company says it can find out by testing fish, but the state has a problem with Georgia-Pacific’s proposal.

Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, the company that owns Morrow Dam, lowered Morrow Lake last year. That’s allowed a huge amount of silt to wash downriver, into the Superfund site where Georgia Pacific is one company cleaning up persistent, toxic chemicals known as polychlorinated biphenyls or PCBs.

“I think it’s pretty reasonable to assume that more PCBs have come down the river,” Georgia-Pacific spokesman Rick Kimble told WMUK.

Kimble said the cleanup has cost more than $120 million so far, with more dredging set for the fall and spring according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Georgia-Pacific wants to compare PCB levels in smallmouth bass above the dam with smallmouth bass downstream. These would be little fish that hatched this year. Kimble said a young fish gives a better picture of nearby pollution.

“Whereas if you sample a three-year-old fish for example, you’ve got a three-year-old fish that has traveled different parts of the river, picked up different things and it’s not a very good indicator,” he said.

Georgia-Pacific has asked Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources for permission to sample smallmouth bass. But DNR Fisheries Biologist Matt Diana said the agency will probably turn the company down. The sediment from the lake likely smothered many smallmouth bass eggs this year.

“You’re not getting the kind of spawning you normally would,” he said. “Populations are likely going to be depressed because of that, so we’re really concerned about that population.”

Diana said the PCB cleanup does call for periodic smallmouth bass testing, though not this year. He disagrees with Georgia-Pacific that fish sampling could show the drawdown has led to further PCB pollution downstream. Diana says unfortunately, fish sampling from previous years has shown a lot of variation among individuals.

“It makes it really tough to go out and sample from one event like the Morrow drawdown and say that we’re seeing changes based on that,” he said.

Georgia-Pacific says it could restock the river with smallmouth bass. But Diana suggested that would amount to fixing what's not broken, at least not yet, and would go against the agency’s duty to protect the fish in the river.

He said the company could sample the water or sediment instead. The DNR is expected to decide on the permit in the next few days.

Tags: 
Environment

Related Content

The Morrow Dam Drawdown Is Polluting The Kalamazoo River

By Jun 27, 2020
A man wearing a ball cap leans over the side of a boat and shows a handful of muck
Sehvilla Mann

The company that operates Morrow Dam near Comstock faces a state investigation for letting large amounts of sediment wash into the Kalamazoo River, endangering fish habitats and possibly kicking up contaminants, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.


Morrow Dam Drawdown Broke Several Laws, EGLE Finds

By Jul 14, 2020
A wide view of a lake under a grey sky, with orange buoys in the foreground and a sandbar in the water
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

The state says a company that runs a dam near Comstock must try to contain sediment that’s pouring into the Kalamazoo River, in violation of environmental regulations. As WMUK reported last month, silt has been streaming out of Morrow Lake since Eagle Creek Renewable Energy lowered the reservoir last year to make repairs on Morrow Dam.

How A Spill From One Oil Pipeline Launched A Movement To Shut Down Another

By Jul 24, 2020
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Beth Wallace is with the National Wildlife Federation. She works from its office in Ann Arbor. But Wallace is originally from Marshall. When Enbridge Energy’s Line 6B pipeline broke near the city in 2010, Wallace headed home to help with the cleanup. The pipe had spilled close to a million gallons of crude oil into the Kalamazoo River.


Study Points To Mixed Results For Turtles 10 Years After Oil Spill

By Jul 22, 2020
The female turtle is much bigger than the male. Both have dark shells and their heads pulled inside the shell.
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Josh Otten sits in a kayak in the Kalamazoo River west of Battle Creek. He’s pulled up to the bank, holding a palm-sized, wriggling black-and-yellow-striped turtle. Otten turns it over, showing the dark lines and brown spots on its plastron (the underside of the shell). This is a northern map turtle, the most abundant species in the river.

  

The Kalamazoo River Oil Spill 10 Years Later

By Jul 24, 2020
Otten is wearing a ball cap, sunglasses and a pink tie dye shirt. He's holding a turtle in each hand. The river is behind him.
Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

10 years ago, a massive oil spill near Marshall polluted about 30 miles of the Kalamazoo River. We have taken a look back at what happened to line 6-B and what followed over the next decade. 