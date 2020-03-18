Gilmore Festival Helps People Find Virtual Concerts

Renowned pianist Igor Levit, in a hoodie and sock feet, played music by Franz Schubert in his Berlin living room this afternoon. Anyone who wanted could follow along on Twitter (where you can still watch the performance, and catch the next one). Kalamazoo's Gilmore Keyboard Festival, which had to cancel all of its spring 2020 concerts, helped people find the feed.

The Festival is doing its best to connect people with live classical music, even if they can only watch and listen on a screen.

"You choose to be a musician because you can’t help but make music, and it’s wonderful to see that there is still an outlet, that this can still happen for folks," Gilmore Director Pierre van der Westhuizen said of Levit's concert, which he planned to watch.

"He’s one of my favorite artists and so intimately connected with our organization," he added. Levit received the Gilmore Artist Award in 2018 and was scheduled to play at the 2020 Festival.

The Gilmore's Twitter feed is one place to watch for virtual concerts. Westhuizen noted that the Guardian newspaper's list of "quarantine soirees" is also a good resource.

Westhuizen says the Gilmore hopes to reschedule some artists for performances this fall and next spring. 

A Conversation with 2018 Gilmore Artist Igor Levit

By May 10, 2018

Yesterday afternoon in Stetson Chapel at Kalamazoo College, pianist Igor Levit played the final three piano sonatas of Ludwig van Beethoven, Opp. 30, 31 and 32. It was Levit's solo debut at the Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, which presented him with the prestigious Gilmore Artist Award in January. 

Levit and Cara Lieurance discuss the recital and the music of Beethoven, whose Concerto No. 4 is on the program Saturday for the Festival Finale concert. Warmth and improvisation are some qualities Levit sees in the concerto's writing, saying the piano part "almost disappears" at times in the ebb and flow of the orchestra. While sampling a 1942 recording of Artur Schnabel and the Chicago Symphony, Levit says he regularly listens to music of all kinds, which leads to a discussion of one-of-a-kind jazz pianist Fred Hersch.

Mr. Levit and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, led by music director emeritus Raymond Harvey, will appear on Saturday, May 12 at 8 pm in Chenery Auditorium. Details are available at the Gilmore Keyboard Festival website.


