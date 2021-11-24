Greensky Bluegrass Heads Back To Kalamazoo For Thanksgiving Weekend

Max Brown, who grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, called Kalamazoo home until recently: he studied jazz at Western Michigan University from 2011-16. One night after a jazz jam at the Union Cabaret and Grille in downtown Kalamazoo, he was approached by Michael and Tanya Trotter, whose band, The War and Treaty, was earning a big reputation with their electrifying, soulful songs. They invited Max to Nashville to audition for their upcoming tour. Upon arrival, he finished the guitar audition, then auditioned on bass as well, when the invited player failed to appear. Max Brown became the War and Treaty's guitarist and bassist.

The last few months have been a whirlwind of festivals and tour dates around the country. Recently the War and Treaty toured with the Indigo Girls, and tomorrow at 6 pm on public radio stations around the country, the War and Treaty will be featured guests of Live From Here with Chris Thile. The show airs on WMUK at 6 pm EST, on 102.1 FM and www.wmuk.org. Cara Lieurance spoke with Max Brown about his recent experiences.