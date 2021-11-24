 Greensky Bluegrass Heads Back To Kalamazoo For Thanksgiving Weekend | WMUK

Greensky Bluegrass Heads Back To Kalamazoo For Thanksgiving Weekend

Internationally-renowned Greensky Bluegrass, which still calls itself a Kalamazoo band, is celebrating the completion of a new album and 20 years as a group with shows at 8:30 pm Friday and Saturday, Nov 26-27, at the Kalamazoo State Theatre. Guitarist Dave Bruzza spoke with Cara Lieurance about their pandemic year, the band's sustaining core of improvisation, and some of the surprises on the new album, Stress Dreams.

Note: According to the Greensky Bluegrass website, the shows are sold out.


