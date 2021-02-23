Haydn, Janacek and Brahms Still Resonate During A Surreal Year



At 7:30 pm on Friday, Feb 26, Fontana will stream a concert by a young London-based ensemble called the Castalian String Quartet. Like the rest of their performing peers, the multi-award-winning group has had to contend with a year of lost opportunities due to the COVID-19 epidemic, including their March 13 debut at Carnegie Hall.

An interview with Daniel Roberts of the Castalian Quartet.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, second violinist Daniel Roberts says they're excited to share a program of Haydn, Janacek and Brahms filmed in a concert hall near London with Fontana audiences. The group reacted to the loss of rehearsing and performing by spending time with family and making sure to support each other when they couldn't be together in person.

