 Haydn, Janacek and Brahms Still Resonate During A Surreal Year | WMUK

Haydn, Janacek and Brahms Still Resonate During A Surreal Year

By 2 hours ago

The Castalian String Quartet
Credit Kaupo Kikkas


At 7:30 pm on Friday, Feb 26, Fontana will stream a concert by a young London-based ensemble called the Castalian String Quartet. Like the rest of their performing peers, the multi-award-winning group has had to contend with a year of lost opportunities due to the COVID-19 epidemic, including their March 13 debut at Carnegie Hall.


In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, second violinist Daniel Roberts says they're excited to share a program of Haydn, Janacek and Brahms filmed in a concert hall near London with Fontana audiences. The group reacted to the loss of rehearsing and performing by spending time with family and making sure to support each other when they couldn't be together in person.

Fontana
Castalian String Quartet
Daniel Roberts
COVID-19
classical music

Brooklyn Rider Presents 'Healing Modes' for Fontana Audiences

By Nov 17, 2020
Erin Baiano

At 7:30 pm on Friday, Nov 20, Fontana will showcase the innovative American quartet Brooklyn Rider in an online concert.  Known for its commitment to the music of today and its collaborations with a surprising range of artists, from banjoist Bela Fleck to Celtic fiddler Martin Hayes, Friday's program will be based on Brooklyn Rider's newest release, Healing Modes. It is centered around one of the greatest works in the string quartet repertoire: Beethoven's String Quartet No. 15, which includes the "Song of Thanksgiving." Cara Lieurance talks to founding member and violist Nicholas Cords to find out more.


VOCES8 Sings To Kalamazoo From London

By Oct 27, 2020
courtesy of the artist

Fontana begins its virtual season on Friday with VOCES8, the renowned 8-person a cappela group founded in the UK 15 years ago. Cara Lieurance speaks with founding member Paul Smith and Michigan native Blake Morgan, a tenor, about the online concert they've prepared for release at 7:30 pm Friday, Oct 30. 


Fontana To Stream Season From NY, London, Amsterdam

By Oct 13, 2020
courtesy of the artist

The new season of Fontana will be virtual, says executive director David Baldwin. Each hand-picked group will record a live-to-tape performance in the city in which they're based. Baldwin and Cara Lieurance preview each group, from VOCES8, and Brooklyn Rider, to the Castalian and Dudok String Quartets, with some musical selections and biographical details. 