A Holiday Flashback With Tom Evans And The KCB

Tom Evans at WMUK with lots of music
Dr. Tom Evans, director of the Kalamazoo Concert Band, brought some holiday cheer to the airwaves as he joined Cara Lieurance to play highlights from the last four years of holiday concerts by the band: 2019's "Unwrap the Season" with Gold Company; 2018's "A Holiday Spectacular" with The Watters Brothers; 2017's "A Joyful Christmas" with Jim Brickman," and 2016's "Snow Place Like Home" with Karrin Allyson.


Related Content

Megan Dooley To Sing WWII Favorites With Kalamazoo Concert Band

By Feb 14, 2020
Fran Dwight Photography / https://frandwight.smugmug.com/

The Homefront: Musical Memories of World War II is the next program by the 90-piece Kalamazoo Concert Band, conducted by Dr. Tom Evans.  It's a free concert at for 7:30 pm on Saturday, Feb 22 at Chenery Auditorium. 

The featured guest is Megan Dooley, a well-known, versatile singer from Kalamazoo who will perform classics like "All of Me," Stormy Weather," Minnie the Moocher" among others. Evans and Dooley joined Cara Lieurance in a live interview to share their appreciation for this music, and for the collaboration that brings them together. Expect to hear a selection of favorite marches, along with classic songs and dance-band swing tunes on the concert.


Flashback With The Kalamazoo Concert Band!

By Nov 2, 2020

The music director of the Kalamazoo Concert Band, Dr. Tom Evans, joined Cara Lieurance in the studio recently to share highlights from a live concert of Oct 26, 2019, called "It Was A Dark And Spooky Night..." Listen to his discussion of the pieces and hear performances of Bach's Toccata and Fugue in D minor (arr Leidzen); Brian Balmages Shadow Waltzes, and selections from The Phantom of the Opera (arr. Barker). 