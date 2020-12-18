A Holiday Flashback With Tom Evans And The KCB

Dr. Tom Evans, director of the Kalamazoo Concert Band, brought some holiday cheer to the airwaves as he joined Cara Lieurance to play highlights from the last four years of holiday concerts by the band: 2019's "Unwrap the Season" with Gold Company; 2018's "A Holiday Spectacular" with The Watters Brothers; 2017's "A Joyful Christmas" with Jim Brickman," and 2016's "Snow Place Like Home" with Karrin Allyson.

Part 1 of a holiday flashback with Tom Evans.

Part 2 of a holiday flashback with Tom Evans.

