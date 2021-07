(NPR) In October more than a dozen people were arrested on domestic terrorism charges, accused of plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan. Buzzfeed calls the case a major test for the Biden administration's commitment to fighting domestic terrorism. Two Buzzfeed reporters recently discussed their investigation on All Things Considered.

NPR host Ailsa Chang spoke with Buzzfeed reporters Jessica Garrison and Ken Bensinger.

Their story Watching the Watchmen was published by Buzzfeed July 20th.