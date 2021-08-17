 Irish Traditional Musicians Brian Conway And John Whelan To Visit Battle Creek | WMUK

Irish Traditional Musicians Brian Conway And John Whelan To Visit Battle Creek

Brian Conway and John Whelan.

Irish reels, hornpipes, jigs, airs and waltzes are some tune types likely to be played at 7:30 pm Thursday, Aug 19 at First United Methodist Church of Battle Creek, when fiddle guru Brian Conway and renowned accordionist John Whelan take the stage for a duo concert called "An Evening With Irish Legends." Cara Lieurance spoke with Conway for a preview.


New York-based Conway learned the tradition directly from transplanted Irish musicians like Charlie Mulvihill, Martin Wynne and Andy McGann. Today, he says that understanding the unspoken rules of style that come with hearing and learning from older masters is the foundation one needs to become an innovator. He says studying the styles of others and learning their settings will not prevent you from having your own "inevitable" sound. Conway and John Whelan met in England at a fleadh - a competition - when they were still middle-schoolers, and have enjoyed playing together since. They are part of the group Gailfean.

