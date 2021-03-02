It's Time For The 2021 Midwest RADFest

With showcases, guest artists, workshops, installations, audience Q & As, and masterclasses, Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers is determined to offer the full scope of the Midwest Regional Alternative Dance Festival this year, but online. Cara Lieurance spoke with executive director Kate Yancho and curator Rachel Miller, who shared their enthusiasm for bringing together a worldwide audience this weekend, March 5-7.
You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.