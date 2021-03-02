 It's Time For The 2021 Midwest RADFest | WMUK

It's Time For The 2021 Midwest RADFest

By 6 minutes ago

Credit Robin Hoing Photography

With showcases, guest artists, workshops, installations, audience Q & As, and masterclasses, Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers is determined to offer  the full scope of the Midwest Regional Alternative Dance Festival this year, but online. Cara Lieurance spoke with executive director Kate Yancho and curator Rachel Miller, who shared their enthusiasm for bringing together a worldwide audience this weekend, March 5-7. 


Tags: 
Kate Yancho
Rachel Miller
Wellspring Cori Terry & Dancers
Midwest Regional Alternative Dance Festival

