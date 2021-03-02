It's Time For The 2021 Midwest RADFest

The unpredictability of the COVID-19 virus is part of the planning, as Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers moves forward with its 40th anniversary season. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, founder Cori Terry and executive director Kate Yancho share their excitement for two upcoming events: Choreography And Cocktails 2, at 7 pm on Fri, Nov 20, and TURBULENCE: Fall Concert of Dance, at 8 pm on Saturday, Nov 21. Both are online, interactive presentations that showcase new and classic dance pieces created by the modern dance company. They are both pay-what-you-can events, starting with a minimal fee.

An interview with Cori Terry and Kate Yancho.